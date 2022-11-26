Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 9,172 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 113,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,515,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,932,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Bank of America decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

