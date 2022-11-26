Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 18,111 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

