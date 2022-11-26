Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $467,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.