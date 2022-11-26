Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $593,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,097 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 97.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AECOM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.