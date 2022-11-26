Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Avalara by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

