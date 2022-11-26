Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRE. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($47.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €25.70 ($26.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($81.63).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

