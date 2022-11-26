Future Of Fintech Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $811.50 Million (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Future Of Fintech token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00009414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and $482,461.27 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.34 or 0.08306620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00490540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.32 or 0.29836966 BTC.

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

