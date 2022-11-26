G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,567.24 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $16,567.24 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00062262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

