G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $13,306.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

