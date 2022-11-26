G999 (G999) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $12,761.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00077994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

