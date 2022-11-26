Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $54.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

