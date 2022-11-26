GateToken Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $395.61 million and $2.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00022115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.67 or 0.99992489 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010431 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00239730 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003782 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.69300219 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,735,297.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

