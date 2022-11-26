GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at HSBC

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDS. Nomura Instinet reissued a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

