George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$172.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of WN opened at C$166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$151.40. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$130.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

