Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Gladstone Land worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $719.33 million, a P/E ratio of -62.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.