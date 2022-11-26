Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Trading Down 9.5%

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Company Profile
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.
