GMX (GMX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $352.16 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One GMX token can currently be bought for $44.07 or 0.00267572 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $352.16 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

