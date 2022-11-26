Gnosis (GNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.12 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $219.25 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $85.00 or 0.00514954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

