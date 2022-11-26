goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$122.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.16. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.