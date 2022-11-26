Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Golar LNG worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 596.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 24.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

