Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 16,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 110,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Golden Tag Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile

Get Rating

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

