Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00004052 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $107,580.81 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,278,490 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

