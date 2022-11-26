Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading Up 0.6%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. Approximately 12,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 30,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Goldmoney Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$131.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

