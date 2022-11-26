Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223,796 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Graco worth $438,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 87.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Graco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Graco by 50.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,104. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.