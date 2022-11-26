Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Guess’ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.89.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.
Insider Activity at Guess’
In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guess’
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guess’
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
