H2O DAO Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $62.19 million and approximately $76,695.33 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

