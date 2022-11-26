Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $200,849.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,292 shares in the company, valued at $361,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,732 shares of company stock worth $1,861,400. Insiders own 30.69% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also

