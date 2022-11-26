Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
