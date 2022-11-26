Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 656,284 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 4.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $41,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

HALO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 354,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

