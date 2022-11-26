Harvest Finance Price Hits $34.51 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $34.51 or 0.00207791 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

