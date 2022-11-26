HC Wainwright Downgrades Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of IMGO opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 182.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 827.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

