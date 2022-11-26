HC Wainwright Downgrades Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of IMGO opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
