Head to Head Comparison: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Western Copper and Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 17.79 $135.04 million $1.42 23.43 Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.02) -80.50

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MP Materials has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.5% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 50.81% 24.79% 13.70% Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.72% -3.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Western Copper and Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $47.39, suggesting a potential upside of 42.44%. Western Copper and Gold has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.81%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Western Copper and Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

