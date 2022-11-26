Head-To-Head Review: Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) vs. Its Competitors

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Imperial Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million -$3.64 million -1.34 Imperial Petroleum Competitors $709.30 million $219.19 million -16.19

Imperial Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum Competitors 165 865 1375 13 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Imperial Petroleum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Imperial Petroleum Competitors 26.13% 33.83% 10.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum competitors beat Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

