HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.60 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and $836.56 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

