Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.38.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. Hess has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hess

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 19.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

