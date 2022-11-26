HI Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. HI has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $670,354.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03359582 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $682,827.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

