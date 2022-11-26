Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,145 at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,208 ($14.28) to GBX 1,145 ($13.54) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,015 ($12.00) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,331 ($15.74) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.19) to GBX 1,230 ($14.54) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

