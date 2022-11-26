Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $170.49 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002189 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $170.49 million and $3.90 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 471,120,821 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

