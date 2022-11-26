Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

HOLI opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $237,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,969,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $239,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

