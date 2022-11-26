Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

