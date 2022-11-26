Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of HHC opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
