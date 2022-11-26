Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of HHC opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

