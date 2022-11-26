Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 125,000 Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 3.39% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $10,080,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 911,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 135,043 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $6,612,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPA opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

