Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after buying an additional 107,233 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

