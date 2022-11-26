Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in uniQure were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 183,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 164,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 98,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at uniQure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QURE. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

uniQure Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.