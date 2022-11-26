Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.