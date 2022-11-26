Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $7.39 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,857 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

