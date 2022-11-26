Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSE AWI opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

