Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 804,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

