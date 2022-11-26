Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 5.78% of AIB Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AIB Acquisition alerts:

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIB opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. AIB Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

AIB Acquisition Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.