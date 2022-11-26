ICON (ICX) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $159.85 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

