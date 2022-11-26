iExec RLC Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $90.43 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006725 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,600.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00240632 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

